Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones admits he doesn’t like his band’s music anymore

Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones has admitted that he doesn’t like his former band’s music anymore.

The band’s famous song “God Save the Queen” was released more than 40 years ago during the monarch’s silver jubilee in 1977, reachng No 2 in the charts before it was banned by the BBC.

To mark this weekend’s jubilee celebrations, the group are reissuing the punk anthem, and are locked in a chart battle with Alfie Boe.

In a recent interview, the 66-year-old guitarist said that he never really listens to Pistols’ music anymore.

“I’m f***ing tired of it, to be honest with you. I’d rather listen to Steely Dan,” he told The Telegraph.

In another interview with The Associated Press, Jones revealed that he doesn’t “listen to punk rock anymore”.

“My musical tastes have changed a lot over the years, you know, and I’m 66 years old. I’m not a kid anymore. I think it would be a bit silly if I was still flying that flag,” he said, adding: “I like Steely Dan. Is that bad?”

Johnny Rotten (John Lydon) and Steve Jones performing as The Sex Pistols in 1976 (Ian Dickson/Shutterstock)

On Wednesday (1 June), former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon said he “totally respects” the Queen as a person and is looking forward to celebrations during the platinum jubilee weekend.

The singer, whose band were famous for their anti-establishment lyrics, admitted he was “attracted to pageantry” and praised the monarch’s “sense of dignity”.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on Talk TV, Lydon said: “I’m just as solid about the monarchy and my dislike of it as I ever have been.

“I’ve always viewed the royal family as a bunch of German tourists with a Greek thrown in… I don’t want to pay no more tax to keep that institution alive. But I totally respect (the Queen) as a real person.

“She’s enjoyed that and maintained… a sense of dignity. I’m always attracted to pageantry.”

