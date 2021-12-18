Sex and the City’s Kristin Davis auditioned for one of the lead roles in Friends

Sex and the Citystar Kristin Davis has revealed she could have been one of the leads in a different Nineties sitcom, as she auditioned for the role of Monica in Friends.

The actor – who is best known for playing Charlotte York in the Sex and the City series and films, including the new reboot And Just Like That– lost out on the part, of course, to Courteney Cox.

“I don’t think that we could say [I came] quite close,” she told James Corden on his talk show. “I think I was about one of, like, 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica. And Courteney Cox got her.”

She added: “Courteney and I were in the same yoga class at the time and we used to hang out. The rest of us were unemployed actor/waitress types and we would hang out after class.

“One day Courteney was like, ‘Do you want to come car shopping with me? I’ve done this pilot and I feel really good about it and I think I’m going to buy a Porsche.’ We were like, ‘Wow, is she for real?’ And it was Friends and it did go very well.”

‘Friends’ stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston in 1997 (Getty Images)

Although she didn’t play Monica, Davis did make a guest appearance in Friends in 2000 when she was already established for her Sex and the City role.

The actor played a love interest of Joey’s in the season seven episode “The One with Ross’s Library Book”.

