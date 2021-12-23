Sex and the city actor Chris Noth accused of sexual abuse by fourth woman

A fourth woman has accused Sex and the City actor Chris Noth of sexual abuse.

Lisa Gentile, 54, alleged she was sexually abused at her New York apartment in 2002 after meeting Noth at the Da Marino restaurant.

The singer-songwriter said she and Noth became acquaintances, would often talk about music and showbusiness, and he offered gave her a lift home from the restaurant one Saturday night.

Noth allegedly said he wanted to see where Ms Gentile lived, and after entering her apartment where her housemates were asleep, she said she poured him a glass of wine in the kitchen.

“He started kissing me almost right away, then he leaned against the kitchen countertop and forcibly pulled me against him. He was slobbering all over me. I quickly became uncomfortable,” she said.

“Then he became more aggressive and put both hands on my breasts and began squeezing them very hard over my shirt.

“He quickly went under my shirt and began squeezing them even harder over my bra with his fingers grabbing the exposed skin not covered by my bra.”

Lisa Gentile, 54, has accused Chris Noth of sexual abuse, the fourth woman to do so (Facebook.com/GloriaAllred)

Ms Gentile said Noth forced her to pull up his top, and pushed her hands toward his penis.

She said she grabbed his hands to stop him, pushed him away and screamed: “No I don’t want this.”

“He became extremely angry and started screaming and calling me a tease and a bitch. He stormed out of my apartment.”

Noth will no longer be part of the CBS series The Equalizer in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor. (Casey Curry/Invision/AP)

Ms Gentile woke up her flatmate and told her what had happened, and said that she clearly remembers the conversation.

She said he phoned the next day and threatened to “blacklist” her if she told anyone what had happened.

Ms Gentile said she phoned her parents in tears afterwards.

She said she had come forward to support the other women who have publicly accused Noth of sexual assault.

“I was afraid to come forward because of Mr Noth’s power and his threats to ruin my career.”

Ms Gentile has forged a successful music career in pop, country, rock and soul, according to her website.

Last week, a third woman accused the 67-year-old actor of sexual assault over an alleged incident in 2010.

The accusation came a day after The Good Wife actor was accused of rape by two women.

Noth, who is married with two children, acknowledged having consensual sexual contact with the first two accusers but strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

Zoe Lister-Jones, left, went public with sexual assault allegations against Noth last week (Getty Images)

Noth told The Independent in response to the earlier claims: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Ms Gentile’s attorney Gloria Allred said the alleged assault had “a very serious emotional impact on her”.

Ms Allred urged Noth’s Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis to support a proposed Adult Survivors Act that would allow sexual abuse victims to bring lawsuits outside of the statute of limitations.

Ms Gentile is barred from bringing a suit against Noth as the statute of limitations has expired.

“The courthouse door is slammed shut in her face,” Ms Allred said.

Last week, Parker, Nixon and Davis released a statement which said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.”

“We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” they added.

The three actors, along with Kim Cattrall, starred alongside Noth in the hit romance series Sex and the City from 1998-2004, as well as two films from 2008 and 2010.Noth played Parker’s longterm love interest Mr Big.

Noth was dropped by his talent agent after the initial allegations came out. The actor has also been removed from the cast of the crime drama series The Equalizer.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Sex and the city actor Chris Noth accused of sexual abuse by fourth woman