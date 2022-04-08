Severance viewers are saying the same thing about ‘MVP’ character following tense finale

The Severance finale has arrived, and everyone is saying the same thing about one of the characters.

Apple TV+’s latest hit series is a thriller following workers at Lumon Industries who have a chip implanted that divides their consciousness between work and home.

However, the employees – named “innies” – soon start to realise something is amiss in the workplace, and attempt to work out what’s going on despite forgetting the moment they leave.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The finale saw the “innies” become aware of their workplace existence while outside the walls of Lumon. This happened due to Dylan G (Zach Cherry) remaining behind to activate a device in the unmanned security room.

This device was designed to be activated by two people, leaving Dylan to spend the entirety of the episode with his arms outstretched while the bemused “innies” attempted to convey their miserable workplace existence to someone they love in the outside world.

Many viewers were left impressed by Dylan’s ability to keep his arms outstretched for a long period of time. He has been hailed s the “hero” of the finale.

‘Severance’ viewers are saying the same thing about Dylan (Zach Cherry) following tense finale (Apple TV+)

“The hero Dylan G, the ‘innie’ we don’t deserve,” one viewer wrote, adding: “No amount of Lumon perks can shake his determination.”

Another called him the “MVP of the finale”, with one fan quipping: “I have never needed something to last quite as long as Dylan’s arms.”

“Literally how did Dylan do this for like an hour and a half and they thought he’d keep going for another hour. HOW,” one viewer stated, adding: “He’s an icon.”

Find more reactions to Dylan’s heroic efforts below.

Severance has been renewed for a second season. The series is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.

