Several arrests made after group attempts to enter Jubilee parade route

Posted on June 2, 2022 0

Several arrests have been made after some people attempted to enter the ceremonial route on The Mall before Trooping the Colour, the Metropolitan Police said.

A group were dragged by police out of the path of a military band as they marched along at around 10.10am.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were public order-related for highway obstruction.

The force said on Twitter: “Thank you to the crowd who showed their support by clapping our officers who returned to their post after dealing with the incident swiftly.”

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Several arrests made after group attempts to enter Jubilee parade route