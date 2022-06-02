Several arrests made after group attempts to enter Jubilee parade route

Several arrests have been made after some people attempted to enter the ceremonial route on The Mall before Trooping the Colour, the Metropolitan Police said.

A group were dragged by police out of the path of a military band as they marched along at around 10.10am.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were public order-related for highway obstruction.

The force said on Twitter: “Thank you to the crowd who showed their support by clapping our officers who returned to their post after dealing with the incident swiftly.”

