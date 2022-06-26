Seven-year-old child pulled from rubble of Kyiv building after Russian airstrike

A seven-year-old girl has been rescued from the ruins of an apartment block that was hit by Russian airstrikes on Sunday (26 June).

Footage shared by Ukraine’s emergency services shows the child being pulled out from the partially collapsed building and being carried by stretcher to an ambulance.

Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Sunday morning, striking at least two residential buildings, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

He added that two people have been hospitalised with injuries.

