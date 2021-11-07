Seven people rescued from remote Alaska camp after seven days of distress

Seven people were rescued from a remote Alaska fishing camp after being stranded there for a week.

Officials say the group became trapped at the camp in the southwestern part of the state when the Yukon River they were traveling along in boats iced over.

Alaska State Troopers say the group was reported stuck on 29 October, but weather and mechanical issues with a US Coast Guard helicopter delayed rescue attempts.

The area near Emmonak, Alaska, does not have roads and a C-130 cargo plane dropped supplies to the camp by parachute.

The group had a satellite communication device, and were able to stay in contact with authorities, who had directed them to the nearest camp to take shelter when the river began icing over.

The ice on the river then became too thick for the group to continue in their boats, but not thick enough for snow machines.

Two US army helicopters had planned to rescue the group on Friday, but a Coast Guard helicopter from Nome managed to reach them on Thursday night.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted six adults and one teenager to safety and took them back to Nome, 130 miles away.

There were no injuries reported and troopers said that the group had been “adequately supplied with food, water, shelter, and necessary supplies”.

One of the rescued hunters told KTUU that the group set out on 25 October to hunt and bring back meat for several villages.

Rex Nick, told the station the Yukon iced over on 28 October and then they were left waiting for help.

“It’s like, the plane will be there, the chopper will be there, and it never showed up,” he said.

Freezing fog kept rescue crews grounded for several days, according to KTUU.

