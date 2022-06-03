Seth Rogen encourages Superbad fans to ‘celebrate McLovin day’ on 3 June

Seth Rogen has celebrated much-loved Superbad character McLovin’s 41st birthday, and encouraged fans to do the same.

The actor starred in and co-wrote the 2007 comedy about a pair of high school boys (Jonah Hill and Michael Cera) on a mission to score enough alcohol to supply a giant house party.

When they invite their nerdy friend Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) along to help in their endeavours, he brings a laughable fake ID, having changed his name to McLovin and his birthday to 3 June 1981.

Posting on social media today (3 June), Rogan retweeted a photo of Fogell’s fake driver’s licence, with the caption: “As always, we must celebrate McLovin Day.”

UberFacts originally made the post, which read: “Happy 41st birthday McLovin.”

The coming-of-age feature was a box office success and received acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

However, despite its success, there have been no active plans to reunite the cast for a follow-up film, with Hill and Rogen expressing their disinterest in a sequel.

Judd Apatow, who produced Superbad, recently appeared on an episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast and detailed his abandoned plans for a sequel.

“I really wanted them to do a Superbad in college where Jonah flunks out of college and just shows up and visits Michael Cera at college,” he said.

Earlier this year, Hill suggested a plot for an “old folks home” Superbad 2, starring the original cast as senior citizens.

However, in 2020 Rogen said that he’d “100 per cent probably never touch” the film again, as he doesn’t think it “requires improvement or anything to be built upon it”.

