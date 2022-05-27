Serving Metropolitan police officer charged with rape of woman in Brighton

A Metropolitan police officer has been charged with the rape of a woman in Brighton.

Sergeant Laurence Knight, 33, was arrested on 28 July 2021 following the reported rape of a woman in Brighton on 17 July. He has now been charged with the offence by Sussex police.

Chief Superintendent Pete Gardner said: “We know people will rightly be concerned to hear about this very serious charge against a serving police officer. We absolutely share that concern and I am thankful to Sussex Police for their thorough investigation and the continued specialist support they are providing to the victim.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards are fully aware and misconduct matters will be dealt with once the criminal proceedings have concluded. The officer is suspended from duty.”

More to follow..

