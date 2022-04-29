A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.

Pc Ireland Murdock allegedly committed the offence in Lambeth, south London, while off duty on Saturday 25 September last year, Scotland Yard said.

The officer, attached to the Central North Command Unit, was arrested on 11 January.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, as has the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The officer has been suspended.

He will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

PA

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Serving Met Police officer charged with rape