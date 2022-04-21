Sergio Perez could quit F1 if race calendar expands again

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has revealed he would consider quitting Formula One if even more races are added to the calendar.

The 2022 season will see the drivers navigate the most hectic schedule to date, with 23 races pencilled in between March and December.

There has been talk of even more races being added in the future, with F1 already announcing that they have secured a deal with Las Vegas to stage a weekend there from 2023.

But Mexican Perez, who has been a part of the grid since he made his debut with Sauber in 2011, insists he would back away from the sport if the calendar congestion became even greater.

Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “It’s great that Formula 1 continues to develop and grow. You can see it everywhere we go, people are starting to recognise you on the street more and more often. But if there are too many races, it will be bad. At least for me.

“Right now we are constantly immersed in work, because there are a lot of races. We simply don’t have enough time to spend time with our families.

“I personally have two children. I think if the calendar expands even more, I will definitely no longer compete in Formula 1.”

In the current season, Perez and the rest of the drivers will head to Europe for the first time in 2022 this weekend.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is the fourth race on the calendar as the paddock travrel to Italy to tackle the Imola circuit.

And Perez will be looking to build on his impressive second place last time out at the Australian Grand Prix.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Sergio Perez could quit F1 if race calendar expands again