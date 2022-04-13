Sergio Perez concerned about fragility of Red Bull this season

Sergio Perez says he is “certainly concerned” with the fragility of Red Bull’s car in the 2022 season.

The driver had to retire from the Bahrain Grand Prix, as did teammate Max Verstappen, due to issues with the car. Defending champion Verstappen also had to pull out of the Australian race which squared Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to another victory.

Perez says the entire Red Bull team are working on the problems in order to secure more points going forward.

“It’s certainly a concern,” Perez said per Planet F1. “We’ve lost a lot of points already in these first three races that in the end can make a huge difference in the championship. So we are obviously aware of it.

“All the team back home in Milton Keynes, here, are working flat out to try to come up with solutions.

“We don’t know exactly the issue on Max’s car. So yeah, we will see and I’m sure we will turn things around and hopefully we can start again from zero when we go back to Europe.”

The car issues mean Red Bull are third in the constructors title with Perez and Verstappen in fourth and sixth in the driver standings.

And while Perez has shown his concern for their season, team principal Christian Horner has reacted with a more calm manner.

“We’re just about 10 per cent of the way into the championship so I think there’s still a huge amount to go,” Horner told Motorsport Week.

“The encouraging thing is we’ve got the basis of a quick car. Ferrari was out of reach [on Sunday], their window that they were in with their tyre, you could just see they weren’t experiencing the problems either through blistering that some of the cars were experiencing, or graining that we experienced.

“They were just in a happier place, which tends to happen when your balance is more settled.”

Red Bull will look to get their season back on track at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on 24 April.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Sergio Perez concerned about fragility of Red Bull this season