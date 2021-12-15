Sergio Aguero’s career in numbers

Sergio Aguero has retired from football due to a heart condition.

The 33-year-old Argentina striker had joined Barcelona in the summer after ending a decade-long stay with Manchester City

Here, the PA news agency look at the striker’s career in numbers.

101/41 – Caps and goals for Argentina.

2 – Major international honours, an Olympic gold medal in 2008 and the 2021 Copa America.

4 – Clubs: Argentinian side Independiente, LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid Manchester City and Barcelona.

Sergio Aguero is returning to LaLiga, 10 years after leaving Atletico Madrid to join Manchester City (PA Archive)

260 – Goals for Manchester City, a club record.

14 – Major trophies won at club level: five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and six League Cup triumphs with City, plus the 2010 Europa League and UEFA Super Cup with Atletico.

15/35 – Age in years and days when he became the youngest player to play in the Argentine First Division during his time at Buenos Aires-based club Independiente.

Sergio Aguero, right, won an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2008 (PA Archive)

93.20 – Time of his most famous City goal – their stoppage-time winner against QPR to clinch the Premier League title on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

100 – Goals for Atletico between 2006 and 2011, including 74 in LaLiga.

38,000,000 – The fee in GBP paid by City to sign him from Atletico in 2011.

1 – World Cup final appearance: Argentina’s 1-0 defeat to Germany in 2014.

Sergio Aguero scored 260 goals for Manchester City

390 – Appearances for Manchester City.

230 – Games for Atletico, including 175 in LaLiga.

1 – Premier League Golden Boot, won in 2014-15.

16 – Hat-tricks for City.

2– Copa America runners-up medals, from 2015 and 2016.

29 – LaLiga assists for Atletico.

184 – Premier League goals, fourth on all-time list behind Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andy Cole (187).

5 – appearances he made for Barcelona, scoring once against Real Madrid.

