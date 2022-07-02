Serena Williams says she regrets turning down Virgil Abloh’s idea for 2019 French Open outfit

Serena Williams has said that she regrets not wearing an outfit the late designer Virgil Abloh initially suggested she wear for the 2019 French Open.

Speaking as part of a Vogue tribute to the Off-White founder, Williams said that Abloh wanted her to wear an outfit that featured a “long skirt” and “crazy train”.

““[I was] thinking: ‘Virgil, I like fashion, and I like pushing the envelope, but this, I just don’t think I can do this,’” Williams said.

