Serena Williams was denied a stunning comeback on her Wimbledon return and first singles match in 12 months as Harmony Tan edged a three-set epic under the roof on Centre Court on a deciding tie-break.
The seven-time Wimbledon champion Williams, whose last match came as she tore her hamstring during a first-round defeat on Centre Court 364 days ago, fought from a set down but had no answers to the tenacity and brilliance of Tan, the world number 115 from France.
More follows
Source Link Serena Williams denied on Wimbledon return as Harmony Tan edges three-hour epic