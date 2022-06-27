Serena Williams’ blunt response about possibly being drawn against world number one

Serena Williams commented: “you can’t underestimate anyone or any match” when asked at a press conference on Saturday (25 June) how she would feel if she was drawn against the current World number one Iga Swiatek.
The 23-time grand slam singles champion added: “every match is hard, and anyone could have been drawn to me”.
Serena Williams is set to play against Harmony Tan tomorrow (28 June) at around 4:45 pm, for what will be her first tournament appearance since last year’s Wimbledon.
