Serena Williams’ blunt response about possibly being drawn against world number one

Posted on June 27, 2022 0

Serena Williams commented: “you can’t underestimate anyone or any match” when asked at a press conference on Saturday (25 June) how she would feel if she was drawn against the current World number one Iga Swiatek.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion added: “every match is hard, and anyone could have been drawn to me”.

Serena Williams is set to play against Harmony Tan tomorrow (28 June) at around 4:45 pm, for what will be her first tournament appearance since last year’s Wimbledon.

