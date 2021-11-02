Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini charged with fraud by Swiss prosecutors

Sepp Blatter and Michael Platini have been charged with fraud by prosecutors in Switzerland.

The two men are currently serving bans from football after an investigation by Fifa into payments made by former the Fifa president Blatter to the former Uefa president Platini.

More to follow…

