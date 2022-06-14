‘Send to you to Rwanda’ emerging as new racist slur on social media, public figures warn

The UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has inspired fresh waves of racist and bigoted language on social media, public figures have warned.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Labour MP Diane Abbott and campaigner Femi Oluwale, among numerous others, have all been targeted by online users suggesting that they should be removed from Britain and flown to the east African country.

Discussing the trend, Sunder Katwala, director of thinktank British Future, pointed out that the slur is also being used by both left and right-leaning commentators against people they disagree or dislike – and ethnic minoritised individuals are disproportionately being subjected to such onslaughts.

“We’ve made a fair bit of progress in my lifetime against racism. Unfortunately, one cost of this deliberate political decision to reheat and repolarise the asylum debate is that it has been taken by some racists as a form of permission to use Rwanda as a new form of racist abuse,” Mr Katawala wrote on Twitter.

“Given the racist use of this ‘send you to Rwanda’ trope, perhaps people might now desist using it as a satirical point against Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage, Gary Lineker or whoever you don’t like. I’m sure you could think of another thing to say to show you don’t like them.”

Television presenter and actor Adil Ray also highlighted the uptick in this rhetoric in April, saying: “I know I’m not alone here but over the past week “we should send you to Rwanda” has become the latest racist slur thrown at POC. Our crime? Not being white and standing up for those worse off than us. These racists are radicalised by our ministers, they know the consequences.”

MPs such as Labour MP Rupa Huq and David Lammy have also been trolled using the slur. The former politician was told by one Twitter account handler, “your complete disregard for British tradition, is staggering. Maybe we should send you to Rwanda, with the rest of the freeloaders?.”

“Even those of us who merely have foreign-sounding names are getting this,” Adam Bienkov, political editor at the Byline Times, said on Tuesday in response to Mr. Katalwala’s observations on the topic.

Social media companies, such as Twitter, have recently come under fire for failing to tackle online abuse.

The controversial immigration plans have been challenged in the courts and condemned by the Church of England’s senior bishops and reportedly by the Prince of Wales, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledging that there had been criticism from “some slightly unexpected quarters”.

Hundreds of protesters took part in a demonstration outside Brook House Immigration Removal Centre, close to Gatwick Airport, on Sunday and by the Home Office HQ in Westminster on Monday.

Last week, The Independent revealed that over 90 public figures including musician Akala, football pundit Lineker and Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh wrote to the airlines understood to be carrying refugees to Rwanda urging them not to go ahead with the flight.

On Monday three Court of Appeal judges upheld a High Court ruling that the flight to Rwanda could go ahead, rejecting an appeal by two refugee charities and the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS).

Ministers had initially planned for up to 130 people to be on the initial flight but Care4Calais, one of the charities that brought the legal appeal, said that just seven migrants expecting to be removed still had live tickets.

And three further challenges brought by individuals who face removal are expected to be heard at the High Court on Tuesday.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘Send to you to Rwanda’ emerging as new racist slur on social media, public figures warn