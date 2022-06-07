Senate votes to advance landmark burn pits bill bringing sick veterans one step closer to getting healthcare access

The US Senate has voted to advance landmark burn pits bill bringing veterans who are sick and dying from toxic exposure one step closer to getting healthcare access and benefits.

The toxic burn pit exposure bill (Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act of 2022) cleared a Senate cloture vote 86-12 on Tuesday.

Those senators voting against it included Senators Burr, Cassidy, Kennedy, Lankford, Lee, Lummis, Paul, Romney, Sullivan, Tillis, Toomey, and Young, who are all Republicans.

Under the legislation, 23 cancers, respiratory illnesses and other conditions will now be presumptively linked to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.

This means service men and women who have returned home from serving their country and developed one of these conditions will be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits.

The bill was named after the late Sgt First Class Heath Robinson who died in May 2020 from a rare cancer caused by breathing in toxic fumes from burn pits while serving in Iraq in the Ohio National Guard. He was 39.

