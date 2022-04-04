Senate Judiciary committee in deadlock over Ketanji Brown Jackson as GOP defends ‘vile, baseless’ questioning

The Senate Judiciary Committee ended its vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in a deadlock after Republicans responded to criticism they were too harsh.

The confirmation vote came weeks after memnbers of the committee aggressively questioned Ms Jackson. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin lauded Republicans including ranking Republican Chuck Grassley for treating Ms Jackson with respect but chided some Republicans for interrupting the judge and “accused her of vile things in front of her parents, her husband and her children.”

He alluded to questions from Republican Senators about her record on sentencing regarding child sex abuse images.

“They impugned her motives, and questioned her candor, one all but called her a liar,” he said. “Judge Jackson is a better person than me. She stayed calm and collected. She showed dignity, grace and poise.”

But many Republicans took exception to the questioning, saying they only were asking her about her record.

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who is to the right of many Republican senators on criminal justice, criticised her record on sentencing as a judge and for detainees as Guantanamo Bay.

“Judge Jackson habitually sympathizes with criminals over victims,” he said. “If you are a criminal, you would be lucky if your case is assigned to Judge Jackson.”

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, the first Senator to raise questions about Ms Jackson’s record on convicting child sex abuse offenders, responded to attacks by the White House that he was making a “QAnon-signaling smear.”

“Sex crimes against children are not fiction. They are not a conspiracy,” he said. “These are real crimes. I’m a father of three young children.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee specifically took issue with Mr Durbin’s characterization of Republican attacks as “vile” and “baseless.”

“Questions are not attacks,” she said. “Confirming a Supreme Court Justice is one of our most important duties as United States Senators. This is a lifetime appointment and it would be a dereliction of duty to our constituents not to ask tough questions.”

Ms Blackburn notoriously asked Ms Jackson “what is a woman” while making a larger point about transgender women participating in public life, saying that Ms Jackson would be “certain vote for government overreach in family decisions.”

