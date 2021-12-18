Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is the US’s new ambassador to Japan after being confirmed on Saturday in a spate of nomination successes for the Biden White House over the weekend.

The Senate voted 48-21 to confirm Mr Emanuel, who also served as chief of staff in the Obama White House, despite steep opposition from progressives over the former mayor’s handling of the Laquan McDonald shooting. Video of the teen’s shooting by police was held back from release by city officials for more than a year, and caused protests as it revealed that the young teen was running away from an officer when he was shot.

That opposition materialised into two “no” votes from Democratic senators, Jeff Merkeley and Ed Markey.

More follows…

Source Link Senate confirms Rahm Emanuel and other Biden nominees