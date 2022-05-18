Sen Thom Tillis and Rep Adam Kinzinger celebrate Madison Cawthorn’s primary defeat in North Carolina

Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who devoted much of his political machine to defeating freshman Representative Madison Cawthorn, celebrated his Republican primary defeat on Tuesday evening.
Mr Tillis had endorsed state Senator Chuck Edwards ahead of the primary and had aggressively targeted Mr Cawthorn. A super PAC affiliated with Mr Tillis spent $300,000 on an ad campaign entitled “Mr Cawthorn’s lies.”
