Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who devoted much of his political machine to defeating freshman Representative Madison Cawthorn, celebrated his Republican primary defeat on Tuesday evening.

Mr Tillis had endorsed state Senator Chuck Edwards ahead of the primary and had aggressively targeted Mr Cawthorn. A super PAC affiliated with Mr Tillis spent $300,000 on an ad campaign entitled “Mr Cawthorn’s lies.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Sen Thom Tillis and Rep Adam Kinzinger celebrate Madison Cawthorn’s primary defeat in North Carolina