Wisconsin’s Sen Ron Johnson wanted to hand-deliver a slate of fake “alternate” Electoral College voters to Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of January 6, according to a new set of text messages revealed by the January 6 committee on Tuesday.

In a conversation obtained by the committee and shared publicly for the first time on Tuesday an aide to Mr Johnson told Mr Pence’s legislative director Chris Hodgson that the senator had the information to hand-deliver to the vice president when the latter was on Capitol Hill for the certification of the election later in the day.

The aide to Mr Pence flatly rejected the request, according to the text messages. Mr Pence roundly dismissed the idea that he had constitutional authority to accept any fake sets of electors that were not the lawfully-submitted results from state legislatures in the weeks leading up to January 6.

Source Link Sen Ron Johnson aide reached out to Pence office to offer alternate Electoral College votes