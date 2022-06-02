Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause marks start of Pride Month

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause is celebrating Pride this year.

On her Instagram, the reality TV star shared a video of her dancing and lip-syncing to Lizzo’s song About Damn Time with the hashtag “Happy Pride Month” accompanied with a rainbow emoji.

Stause, 40, previously dated actor Justin Hartley and Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim and is currently in a relationship with non-binary musician G-Flip.

Her ex, Oppenheim, commented on the video saying “love this” to which Stause replied “supportive king”, suggesting the two are on good terms since their split in December last year.

Stause’s current partner- whose full name is Georgia Claire Flip – also commented with multiple rainbow emojis and added: “Yay.”

The reality star revealed her new relationship during the Selling Sunset season five reunion aired on Netflix in May.

During the reunion, she said G-Flip is “very important” to her.

Stause shared a snap of her and G-Flip on her Instagram (Instagram/@chrishell.stause)

In an video posted on Instagram, Stause shared more about their relationship.

She captioned the video: “For those that are open to learning (you’re awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies. These two things are often confused.

“There are many more qualified people to speak on this but maybe I can be the bridge to those of you open to understanding.”

In the video, which has since received over 3.9 million views, Stause opened up about her sexuality, explaining that, for her, it is about “the person, it is about their heart”.

“For me, I am attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care what the physical form is,” she continued. “And with G, they identify as non-binary, so their pronouns are they/them, and everyone is different, but for them, they really feel like they are a mix and they identify on both sides of male, female.

“So that’s one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix. I think it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly.”

She added that despite the couple being at different stages of their lives, “it doesn’t diminish the deep connection [they] have made.”

“Right now, I’m enjoying life and I’m really happy and you don’t have to be worried about me,” she added.

Pride Month starts from June 1.

