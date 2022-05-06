Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause confirms she is dating singer G Flip

Chrishell Stause has confirmed that she is dating Australian singer G Flip.

The real estate agent and actor revealed the news during Selling Sunset, The Reunion, which landed on Netflix on Friday 6 May.

Stause’s relationship with her co-worker and boss, Jason Oppenheim, was a key storyline in the latest season of the reality TV show, with the pair ending their relationship in the final episode because their views on family were not aligned.

Earlier this week, rumours surfaced that Stause had moved on with Georgia Claire Flipoc, known professionally as G Flip, after the pair were spotted holding hands in Colorado, US.

When pressed about her current relationship status by host Tan France, Stause said she is is still hoping to have a family but “enjoying right now and having a lot of fun”.

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” she said.

“So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip.

“They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them [pronouns], and they are an extremely talented musician,” Stause said.

She revealed G Flip had made the first move after asking Stause to star in the music video of their upcoming single, “Get Me Outta Here”.

The cast members appeared visibly shocked by the news, with Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Heather Rae El Moussa, Davina Potratz, and Oppenheim confirming they didn’t know about the romance.

Oppenheim, who was earlier moved to tears when discussing his relationship with Stause, reacted kindly to the news.

“They seem like a badass, for one,” he said. “And two, the smile that’s been on your face the last couple minutes makes me very happy. I’m proud of you.”

Stause disclosed that she had been hesitant to share the romance with the public and her co-stars as she was “probably as surprised as anyone”.

“Just because nothing’s changed for me. I’m still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human,” she said.

“I hear people talk about these things and [say] ‘I knew from a young age’, and that’s not me. I’m just very open to good energy and I don’t know what my future holds, but it is a complicated issue to talk about.”

Fellow cast members praised Stause for sharing the news, with newcomer Chelsea Lazkani commending her vulnerability.

“Chrishell, you give everybody the ability to really just evolve, and be vulnerable and be exposed and be bare.

“Because that’s a lot and I know that was a lot for you, and for all of us just watching that is a lot, so congratulations.”

