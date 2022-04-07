Selling Sunset star gets face tattoo: ‘Go hard or go home’

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith has surprised fans by getting a face tattoo.

Posting to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Smith showed a video of the tattoo being done. The tattoo, located along her jawline, reads “invincible”.

“Go hard or go home,” Smith captioned the post. “Yes technically it’s a face tattoo. You can see it only when I look way up though! I’m crazy y’all but not totally crazy! @opal_tattoo and Zara are amazing! She’s such a sweet soul and her shop is adorable! Thank you for my new ink!”

The post has since received thousands of likes, with several of Smith’s Selling Sunset castmates leaving comments in support.

One of the newest agents to join the Oppenheim real estate group alongside Smith, Emma Hernan, commented: “You’re the coolest human I know.”

Smith’s friend and co-star, Chrishell Stause, also commented, revealing that she has new ink herself.

“I’ll show u my new one when I see u!” Stause wrote. “Didn’t commit this much tho. Just a cute tiny thing. Miss u!! Xoxo.”

Smith got several tattoos during her session on the chair, including the word “mom” on her hand and the letters “PR” and “AY” on her hands which make the word “pray” when she brings them together in a praying motion.

The 45-year-old received a fourth tattoo on her ear, a series of small stars leading to a bigger star.

The tattoos come just weeks before the fifth season of Selling Sunset is set to drop on Netflix on 22 April.

The show follows the Sunset Strip-based Oppenheim brokerage in LA, and sees its real estate agents sell million-dollar homes in the area.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Selling Sunset star gets face tattoo: ‘Go hard or go home’