Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn claims she’s the highest paid member of the cast

Christine Quinn has claimed that she and Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim are the joint highest-paid members of the cast.

After confirming her return for season six of the hit Netfix series, the 33-year-old reality TV star revealed alleged details about the pay structure for the cast members.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this week, Quinn said that she and Oppenheim were paid the most.

“I’m gonna get sued after this. I don’t care. You can’t afford my lawyers,” she said, while claiming that the reason why she gets paid the most is because she hired her own lawyer to negotiate the best deal for her.

“That was me, with my entertainment attorney, basically saying, ‘This is my value.’ I think it’s all about recognising your worth,” she said.

“When we went into the show, we all have separate lawyers. The majority of the cast is represented by one lawyer, but obviously, I had to find my own entertainment attorney and do my own thing.”

“They told us that there are tiers,” Quinn added. “I was the one who came to the whole entire cast and said, ‘Listen, if we need to get paid what I believe we all deserve as a whole, because we are all equals, we need to band together and be on the same page.’

“But it didn’t work, and some people were eager to sign their contracts right away, which immediately tiered them in a different group,” she said, adding that she was the last one to sign her contract.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.

This week, Quinn also spoke about the allegation that she had tried to bribe a former co-worker’s client during her time on Selling Sunset.

The 33-year-old real estate agent vehemently denied claims made by her castmate Emma Hernan, who accused Quinn of trying to bribe a client with $5,000 (£4,028) to stop working with her.

Quinn, who left the Oppenheim Group and launched her new brokerage, RealOpen, in April, said that the claims were “defamatory”, adding that she doesn’t “need to bribe a client”.

