Selling Sunset cast share their favourite looks from season 5

Members of the Selling Sunset cast have shared details of their favourite looks from the latest season and what they believe makes their style unique.

The show’s fifth season, which landed on Netflix on Friday 22 April, sees the glamorous real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group sell multi-million-dollar homes while giving viewers an insight into their personal relationships, work feuds and lavish lifestyles.

Cast members including Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa, Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith are well-known for their unconventional office style.

Alongside a pair of stiletto heels – a wardrobe staple for anyone at the brokerage – the agents often arrive at work dressed in luxury pieces from Balmain, Gucci, Chanel and Louis Vuitton to name a few.

In a new interview with POPSUGAR, newcomer Chelsea Lazkani shared that her favourite look from the season was a brown Louis Vuitton trench coat, which she wore buttoned up and accessorised with limited edition sunglasses.

Lazkani said that when choosing an outfit, her aim is to highlight her “best assets” and “show off the parts of me that are flattering”.

“I think everything is about angles and knowing what works for you,” she said.

As she settles into her new position at the Oppenheim Group, Lazkani said viewers won’t see a distinction between her professional and personal style.

“I don’t actually feel comfortable in those tailored suit pants that women traditionally wear in business settings, so I choose not to wear them. I prefer to wear a cute dress and a blazer,” she said.

Fellow cast members Chrishell Stause described her personal style as a “balance of business and fun”.

“Anything can be office wear these days. Add a blazer to that cute dress and you are ready to go,” she said.

Stause’s favourite outfit from the latest season is the Yves Saint Laurent black mini dress she wore to Lazkani and Quinn’s champagne and caviar party.

She accessorised the sculptural design with black and gold peep toe heels from Tom Ford.

The fifth season sees most of the real estate agents attend El Moussa’s opulent bridal shower. For the occasion, the soon-to-be bride opted for a custom pale pink design by Karen Sabag.

The dress featured a bustier neckline with a dangling blow and a skirt adorned with feathers.

“I wanted to do something unique, and that’s why we went with a subtle blush colour. There were accents of trend, thanks to the feathers, but it was a timeless silhouette,” El Moussa said.

Speaking of her own personal style, the 34-year-old said she has a “mix of both timeless and trendy pieces” in her wardrobe.

“I like to dress up and dress down outfits with heels or sneakers if I’m home with the kids. But when in the office I like to keep my outfits classy,” she said.

Co-star Maya Vander, who splits her time between Los Angeles and Miami, said she leans towards well-tailored pieces that appear streamlined and polished.

Vander’s favourite look from the fifth season includes the “Pointer” top from LA-based brand Staud.

“It’s such a fun look because it’s a beautiful mix of classy and business-chic that you can dress up or down, making it perfect for real estate meetings,” Vander said of the asymmetrical design.

“You can never go wrong with black-and-white staples in your wardrobe,” she added.

The fifth season of the show sees real estate agent Vanessa Villela struggle to deal with the emotions of being in a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, photographer Nick Hardy.

The pair have since become engaged, with Hardy proposing to the 44-year-old in January.

Villela described her personal style as “classic with a touch of sexy”.

“I love to spice up my closet with bright, fun colours, and I love form-fitting silhouettes that show off my curves,” she said.

“Working out is a big passion of mine, so any opportunity to show off my toned legs, I’ll take.”

Villela’s favourite outfit from the season is the dusky pink Kolchagov Barba dress she wears to attend a tea party. The satin design features a voluminous skirt and is decorated with floral appliques.

“It’s bright and beautiful while hugging in all the right places,” she said.

