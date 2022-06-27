Selfridges’s summer sale is here with discounts on everything from from Missoma jewellery to YSL make-up

Whether looking for a new summer wardrobe, after a birthday gift or just treating yourself or your little ones, the Selfridges sale is full of designer bargain buys.

With beauty buys from YSL and Theragun, womenswear from House of Sunny and men’s clothing from Fear of God, Reiss and plenty more, you could spend hours scrolling through the different options. But, luckily for you, we’ve had a head start and have rounded up the bits that have already caught our eye below.

Of course, there is plenty more we would happily add to our baskets, but being sensible and keeping our bank balance in mind – as we all should given the current cost of living crisis – these are just a couple of key bargains that we’re sure could make anyone smile.

From a newborn Benetton coat to Missoma jewellery, we’re tempted to get a headstart on Christmas shopping already. But, do bear in mind Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner and Black Friday will be the next mega sale event after that too, so no need to go mad just now.

But, if you are looking for a new summer dress, necklace, shirt or babygrow in time for your summer holiday – or just to freshen up your warm weather wardrobe – then keep reading below for our best picks.

Yves Saint Laurent rouge pur couture the slim matte lipstick: Was £32, now £25.50, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges.com)

We love a red lipstick here at IndyBest and this one is next on our list to try, and currently with a 20 per cent discount, now seems like the perfect time. With a unique square shape, it offers precise application and is said to be very handy when enhancing the cupid’s bow. But you could always add a lip liner too for a super crisp finish. Available in 13 colours – just counting those that are still in stock – this is looking like a popular option so if you’re interested you will want to act fast.

Therabody theragun elite treatment: Was £375, now £299, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges.com)

Named best high-end option in our massage gun round-up, and now with just over 20 per cent off, this is quite the steal. Our tester was very impressed, sharing “if you want to be guided through your recovery, Theragun’s elite model is the ideal top-end device. The app connects quickly to your device, and not only guides you through your recovery routine, but controls the device’s speed for you. The unique closed grip means that you can handle it with confidence, and reach difficult spots on your back too”.

Reiss ripley geometric-print woven Cuban shirt: Was £110, now £80, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges.com)

A patterned shirt is a summer wardrobe staple, perfect to wear from beach to bar and even a summer wedding or two for an added flash of style. With a discount of 27 per cent, this Reiss option has really caught our eye and the blue colourway also works well with navy suits for more formal occasions or a pair of white shorts for those relaxed days.

Fear of God FG7C brand-flocked cotton-jersey hoody: Was £555, now £270, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges.com)

Okay, £270 is still very expensive for a hoody, there’s no question about it. But this brand is in incredibly high demand and a saving of just over 50 per cent really is quite impressive. So, if you’re looking for a forever piece that’s sure to be incredibly comfortable, then this may be it. Pair with anything from jeans to joggers and you’re sure to look effortlessly stylish in minutes.

Womenswear

Missoma beaded 18ct yellow gold-plated brass and turquoise bead necklace: Was £129, now £75, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges.com)

Missoma is another hot brand right now, specialising in dainty gold jewellery just perfect for a subtle boho-chic look. This turquoise and gold-plated beaded necklace is really beautiful and has just become even more tempting with just over 40 per cent off. Whether layered up with other options or worn alone it’s sure to be a standout piece and would make a great birthday gift for a very special person too.

House of Sunny Hockney abstract-pattern stretch-knit midi dress: Was £105, now £50, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges.com)

The green version of this dress took over our Instagram feeds a few summers ago – even Kendall Jenner was a fan – and it’s now back in a bold orange colourway. At just over 50 per cent off it seems like a no-brainer for anyone on the hunt for a new summer dress, and it can even be layered up for winter with boots and a cardigan too. For warm weather, we’d pair it with a simple strappy sandal and white trainer for on-the-go days.

Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh arrows logo crewneck cotton sweatshirt 4-12 years: Was £220, now £95, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges.com)

Kids grow out of clothes incredibly fast, but if you do like to have your little ones decked out in designer clothes then the Selfridges sale is one of the best places to go. This Off White jumper has had two price reductions and is now over 50 per cent off, which is impressive. Unsurprisingly, it is low in stock so be sure to check out quickly if you know your little one could rock this look. It would make for a great hand me down too.

Benetton hooded jersey jacket 1-18 months: Was £20, now £14, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges.com)

Looking for a gift for a newborn? This Benetton jacket looks just adorable to us. In baby pink, with a sweet hood and button-up front it’s sure to bring a smile to any new parent’s face. And, if you have a baby in mind who is just a little bit older, this set goes all the way up to 12-months too, just be sure to take a look quickly if this has caught your eye.

