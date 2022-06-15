Self-driving car systems were involved in 400 crashes since 2021 – 273 were Teslas

Federal regulators found that self-driving AI systems were involved in almost 400 car crashes in the last year, including Teslas, which accounted for 70 per cent of the accidents.

The New York Times reports that Wednesday the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shared the findings of a large-scale data collection and analysis effort to better understand the efficacy and safety of self driving systems on the road today.

According to the report, between 1 July of last year and 15 May of this year, there were 392 accidents involving self-driving technologies. In those accidents, six people were killed and five were seriously injured.

Of those 392, Tesla‘s Autopilot, Full Self Driving mode, or at least a component of its self-driving tech was active in 273 of those crashes.

