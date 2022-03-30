Self-confessed killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death

CCTV footage shows a self-confessed killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.

Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.

Bristol Crown Court heard Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village who had been trying to evict him for several years due to his anti-social behaviour.

Following repeated warnings to police and his victims – including telling one officer of his murderous intentions the day before – Arslan carried out the attack on 5 October 2021.

The entire incident in the village of Walton Cardiff near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, was caught on CCTV and doorbell cameras and some of the footage has now been released by police after being shown to the jury in court.

The released video focuses on the aftermath of Arslan fatally wounding Mr Boorman, 43, and injuring his wife Sarah Boorman by stabbing her in the leg as she tried to save her husband.

Footage shows him walking barefoot around the corner to the home of Peter Marsden – another neighbour who had also been involved in the legal proceedings to get him out of his home – and attacking him too.

CCTV shown in court shows barefoot Can Arslan being confronted by an off duty police officer armed with a piece of wood after stabbing three neighbours (Avon and Somerset Police / SWNS)

The CCTV shows Arslan walking into Mr Marsden’s kitchen through a patio door and then being forcibly removed – after he stabbed the neighbour a total of eight times.

The court heard Arslan also had another neighbour in the small village of Walton Cardiff in his sights.

But he was stopped by a group of have-a-go heroes who gathered in the street to corner him until police arrived.

Father-of-three Matthew Boorman, 43, died after being stabbed on the front lawn outside his home in the village of Walton Cardiff (Boorman family / SWNS)

One of the men was off-duty police officer Steve Wilkinson who is seen on camera armed with a piece of wood and hitting Arslan with it to try and stop the attack.

The trial heard Arslan had targeted neighbours who had complained about his anti-social behaviour and were having him evicted in a long-running dispute about a shared driveway.

CCTV showed to the jury also saw Arslan sit on the lifeless body of Mr Boorman and light what witnesses claimed was a “triumphant” cigarette.

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Walton Cardiff near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire (Edward Cullinane/SWNS)

He was eventually Tasered by police and arrested.

Arslan has admitted attempted murder, GBH with intent and affray but denies the murder of Mr Boorman on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The trial continues.

Additional reporting by SWNS

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Self-confessed killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death