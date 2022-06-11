Selena Gomez says she was ‘so honoured’ to be part of Britney Spears’ wedding

Selena Gomez has revealed she felt “so honoured” to be a part of Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari.

The couple, who have been together since late 2016, tied the knot in Los Angeles in front of 60 guests, including celebrity friends such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, and Drew Barrymore.

Now, Gomez has shared what it felt like to be part of the occasion.

The singer shared Spears’ own post marking the day on Instagram on her Story, writing: “Congrats Britney!! So honoured to have been part of your wedding day. Love you!!”

Gomez wore a strapless blue jumpsuit for the wedding.

Spears, meanwhile, reportedly wore three different outfits throughout the day, including an off-shoulder wedding gown by Versace, complete with a flowing train and veil.

Photographs from the celebration on Thursday show Spears accessorised her dress with a white choker necklace and short mesh gloves with a lace trim. She wore her blonde hair in loose waves.

The social media posts come after reports that the wedding was crashed by Spears’ first husband, Jason Alexander.

On Friday, TMZ reported that Alexander was streaming the incident on Instagram, and that Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded for a trespassing call.

“She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander to security. “I’m her first husband, I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Spears married Alexander in 2004, but the nuptials were annulled 55 hours later.

The duo were childhood friends ahead of their short-lived marriage.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Selena Gomez says she was ‘so honoured’ to be part of Britney Spears’ wedding