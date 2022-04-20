Sega officially announces Sonic Origins with June release date

After listings for the game started appearing in different markets around the world, Sega has officially announced the release date for Sonic Origins.

Originally teased in May last year, this will be a remastered collection of classic Sonic the Hedgehog titles, with additional content included as part of the new collection.

Origins will bring Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD to the current generation of gaming consoles and will include different modes such as infinite lives and optional missions to complete during each level.

Sega revealed that the game will be released in June 2022, and that there are plans for special editions to be released with various pre-order bonuses, such as an exclusive soundtrack and extra missions for increased difficulty.

If you want to find out which platforms the new Sonic the Hedgehog game will be released on and what new features to expect, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘Sonic Origins’ announcement trailer

Sonic Origins official trailer

In a trailer released on the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel, the titular blue hedgehog can be seen with familiar faces, including Tails the fox and Knuckles the echidna. There was also the hint of new gameplay modes such as “classic” and “anniversary” as well as all new animated content.

Sonic Origins is scheduled to release on 23 June 2022, which die hard fans may know is the same day that Sonic the Hedgehog was first released back in 1991. And players will be pleased to hear that it will be available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

In terms of pricing, the game is set to retail at £32.99 (Sonicthehedgehog.com) for the standard digital edition or £36.99 for the deluxe edition. Speaking of which, the latter will come included with extra missions, music tracks from the game and new character animations.

