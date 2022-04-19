Sega is developing reboots of its popular Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi games

According to new reports from Bloomberg, Sega is developing big-budget reboots of some of its most legendary series, including two of its popular titles dating back to the original Dreamcast.

The company is reportedly developing a number of its successful properties into “super games” – an umbrella term its given to a number of upcoming projects. And the first two franchises to be teased are Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio, both of which were originally released on what would be Sega’s last home console in 2000.

The Japanese game manufacturer originally touted a new “super game” would be released in the next few years. Now, according to Bloomberg, this is actually set to include a number of AAA game releases.

The report also suggests that Sega is looking at the Fortnite business model and hopes to recreate its success by “developing recurring revenue sources” and “build online communities”.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming reboots of Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi.

‘Jet Set Radio’ and ‘Crazy Taxi’ reboot details

Jet Set Radio was one of the most critically acclaimed releases from the days of the Sega Dreamcast. With its cel-shaded visuals, soundtrack and tag-em-up gameplay it has seen a number of re-releases on more modern consoles, most recently as a remaster in 2012 for the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360.

Crazy Taxi on the other hand found life as an arcade game before being ported to the home console. As the name suggests, players drive a taxi cab at breakneck speeds to complete passenger fares in a short period of time.

It’s currently unclear what the reboots of both franchises could look like, but if Sega is hoping to replicate the success of Fortnite in its existing IPs, then live-service elements could be implemented – think microtransactions and seasonal events.

The report also clarified that both reboots were still in the early stages of development and could still be cancelled ahead of launch. But we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that this doesn’t happen.

