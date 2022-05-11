Seema Aunty Is Back With The Season 2 Of 'Indian Matchmaking' And Twitter Is Busy Asking The Same Question – Why?

Seema Taparia is back with the second season of Netflix’s much-talked-about reality show ‘Indian Matchmaking’. Sharing the first promo of the second season of the reality show, the giant online streaming platform officially confirmed Seema aunty’s return. “It’s wedding season and Seema Aunty is back. Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking is coming soon! #GoldenFirstLook,” Netflix captioned the post.

Needless to say, Netflix’s announcement went viral within no time as fans from various parts of the country took to the microblogging platform to ask the giant streaming platform the same question ‘WHY?’ While the first season of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ garnered a lot of criticism due to its content, the second season announcement ended up leaving many Twitter users furious. Check out their reactions here:

NO ONE, asked for this. the last remaining of my brain cells died watching this first look. — diva (@divasharmss4) May 10, 2022

If nightmare had a face 😫 — OCD of Sheldon Cooper (@educatedslavery) May 10, 2022

Oh no.

Oh yes.

Here we go. https://t.co/2W0h1W8gn8 — Raj Patel (@Rajio) May 10, 2022

With the audience clearly upset with Netflix for renewing the show that revolves around arranging matches, the promo of the second season does look pretty promising. On the other hand, the reality show did receive a nomination in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category at the 73rd Emmy Awards.

Sharing her views on the show in a conversation with Dhruv Rathee last year, Seema Taparia had said, “It was a reality show and the director wanted to show what Indian matchmaking is.” Furthemore, she continued, “The shooting wrapped up in five months. And we can’t expect people to find a suitable match so quickly,” while addressing the fact that none of the matches lasted after the show.

