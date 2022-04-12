Surveillance cameras at the Brooklyn subway station were not working as questions emerge about how the fugitive gunman escaped capture.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority cameras were not operational when the shooter opened fire on a rush-hour subway train and escaped at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park, according to three sources quoted by NBC New York.

They added that law enforcement has an image of the suspected gunman but they’re still working to confirm his identity.

This is a breaking news story; it will be updated.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Security cameras down at Brooklyn shooting station, report says amid questions over how gunman got away