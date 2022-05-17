Secret Service worried Trump would be hit with milkshake attack on UK trip

Documents obtained by the Daily Dot show that the US Secret Service was concerned former president Donald Trump would be hit with a milkshake during a visit to the United Kingdom in 2019.

Mr Trump’s UK visit came shortly after his political ally Nigel Farage, the former leader of the UK Indepdence Party (UKIP) had been targeted with a shake in Newcastle.

Mr Trump ultimatley escaped the UK without suffering an ice cream-based humiliation. But the after Mr Farage was splattered in the northeast, documents show that the Secret Service was determined to be alive to what it considered a very real threat.

