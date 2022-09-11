‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer To ‘Werewolf By Night’ Trailer; Everything Marvel Announced At D23 Expo 2022

Marvel Studios’ unveiled some exciting projects at D23 Expo and provided some exciting new trailers and first looks. After their significant showcase at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, fans were excited to see what could Marvel unveil next. The new Marvel panel at the D23 Expo chose to release trailers of Secret Invasion, Werewolf by Night announced Loki season 2 and shared new logos of Captain America: The New World Order, Marvel’s Thunderbolts, Loki season 2, Daredevil: Born Again. Here is everything that Marvel announced at D23 Expo.

Secret Invasion trailer

Marvel Studios shared the first trailer for Secret Invasion starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, as well as Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Exclusive footage of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was revealed for the upcoming November film. The clip confirms that the nation Wakanda will be protecting its valuable vibranium from the rest of the world despite its weakened position.

Iron Heart

Exclusive footage of Ironheart starring Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams was released. It was confirmed that Anthony Ramos will be playing the magical villain known as The Hood.

Ryan Coogler and Anthony Ramos joined Kevin Feige on stage to give fans at #D23Expo an early look at Marvel Studios’ Ironheart: https://t.co/XHWSrqZRli pic.twitter.com/LzRFSTmzXY — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 11, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

An exclusive clip of the movie confirmed that tha next Ant-Man film will directly tie into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty coming in 2025. It also reveals that Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will be looking to recruit Scott Lang for a heist in the Quantum Realm.

Werewolf by Night

Marvel fans got their first look at Werewolf by Night, it will be a black-and-white retro horror story and stars Gael García Bernal as Jack Russel’s Werewolf by Night and Laura Donnelly as the monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone.

Armor Wars

It was confirmed by War Machine actor Don Cheadle that Armor Wars will be taking place right after the events of the Secret Invasion.

Don Cheadle says #ArmorWars starts filming next year and takes place right after #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/hptq6BS17Y — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 10, 2022

Loki Season 2

Exclusive footage of Loki season 2, the cast of season 2 also came on the stage and it was confirmed Kang the Conqueror will have a large presence in season 2 following his takeover of TVA.

Glorious! Fans at #D23Expo dove further into the Multiverse with a first look at Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2: https://t.co/9mv7RUo2nU pic.twitter.com/ytOZ4zY0mY — Loki (@LokiOfficial) September 11, 2022

Marvel’s Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios confirmed the cast and all seven members for Marvel’s Thunderbolts. Starring Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier/White Wolf, they will be joined by former villains such as Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, and Ghost.

And Sebastian Stan as Bucky! pic.twitter.com/sE94W9sesF — Murphy’s Multiverse @#D23Expo (@MultiverseMurph) September 10, 2022

