A 17-year-old boy has become the second teenager to be charged with the murder of Rishmeet Singh.

Rishmeet, 16, was stabbed to death in Raleigh Street, Southall west London on November 24 this year.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene shortly after 9pm after they received reports of a stabbing following a fight involving a group of people.

A 17-year-old was charged with murder on December 2 and has been bailed to appear at the Old Bailey on a later date.

The second teenager was charged on Friday and appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court the same day.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on December 14.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Detectives launched a murder investigation after police were called to Raleigh Road in Southall at 21.07 hours on Wednesday, 24 November after reports of a stabbing.

“Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and found Rishmeet with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene a short time later.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 30 December. He was bailed to a date in late December. A 17-year-old male was charged with murder on Thursday, 2 December. He appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 7 December. We await details of his next appearance.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Second teenager charged with murdering 16-year-old in west London