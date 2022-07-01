Second person gored by bison at Yellowstone national park in span of three days

A second visitor has been gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park in the span of just three days.

Officials say a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, was attacked by a bull bison near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday.

The incident happened when the woman and her daughter accidentally approached the bison as they returned to their vehicle, which was parked at a trailhead.

She suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken for treatment to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

“The woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge,” the National Park Service said.

“The woman was transported by ambulance to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming.”

It is the third reported bison attack at Yellowstone National Park this year and came two days after a bison gored a 34-year-old man from Colorado on Monday.

A bison is seen walking along a road in Wyoming’s Hayden Valley, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Yellowstone National Park.

That animal attacked the man when he stepped in to help two adults and a child that video showed the bison had focussed on.

The man was able to grab the child away from the animal before being knocked to the ground and offered an arm injury that needed hospital treatment.

On 30 May a woman was attacked after she approached a bison at Black Sand Basin.

Park officials say visitors should stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. Despite their size, bison can run three times faster than humans, animals experts say.

