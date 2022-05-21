Second osprey chick of the season hatches at Scottish wildlife reserve

Posted on May 21, 2022 0

A second osprey chick has hatched at a Scottish wildlife reserve, helping to secure the future of a species which was once extinct in Britain.

On Friday (20 May), a crack appeared on an egg in a nest at Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Reserve in Perthshire and by the early hours of the following morning, a baby chick had emerged.

Ospreys were extinct in Britain for much of the 20th century until the 1960s, when numbers began to recover.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Second osprey chick of the season hatches at Scottish wildlife reserve