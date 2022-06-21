Second American killed fighting in Ukraine, Biden administration confirms

A second American citizen has died fighting the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the US state department has confirmed.

Stephen Zabielski, 52, was killed in fighting on 15 May, according to an obituary first published in an upstate New York newspaper, The Recorder, on 1 June.

More follows

