Sebastian Vettel questions his own F1 career amid concerns over climate crisis

Posted on May 13, 2022 0

Sebastian Vettel has admitted to questioning his own Formula One career amid concerns over climate change.

The four-time world champion spoke on BBC’s Question Time and said he is a “hypocrite” for dovetailing his environmental campaign while continuing to race in F1.

“I am not a saint but I am very concerned about the future. It is something I ask myself [whether I should be racing] and travelling the world,” Vettel said, drawing applause from the audience.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Sebastian Vettel questions his own F1 career amid concerns over climate crisis