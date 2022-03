Sebastian Vettel cleared to return for Australian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel has been declared fit to take part in next Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion, 34, has been sidelined for the opening two races of the new Formula One season with coronavirus.

But Vettel’s Aston Martin team confirmed he will return for F1’s first visit to Melbourne in two years.

The British team said: “We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race and will therefore line up alongside Lance Stroll in Melbourne to kick off his 2022 F1 season at the Australian Grand Prix.”

Aston Martin are without a point following a poor start to the season.

Vettel’s Covid-replacement, Aston Martin’s reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, finished 17th and last in Bahrain and then 12th in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

