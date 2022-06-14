Three people are still missing in Milwaukee after authorities said two men jumped into a drainage ditch to try rescue an 11-year-old.

The boy was playing football on Monday night in Loomis, a suburb of Milwaukee, when he somehow ended-up in the drainage ditch nearby, CBS58 reported.

Two men, including the boy’s father, jumped into the drainage ditch in a rescue attempt but were swept away by the stream, which serves the Kinnickinnic River.

Rescuers paused searching overnight but were due to continue on Tuesday.

Source Link Search underway for three people swept into Milwaukee drainage ditch