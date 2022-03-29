Search for victims continues after three killed and 24 hospitalised in 50-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania roadway

Authorities are still searching for survivors of the massive 50-vehicle crash in Pennsylvania that left three people dead and two dozen hospitalised.

The crash occurred around 11am on Monday on Interstate 81 near Minersville, which prompted Schuyll County to declare a mass casualty event.

The search for victims and survivors continued on Tuesday, with officials noting that the official death toll could rise as responders continue to dig through the wreckage.

Authorities are unclear on what exactly caused the crash, but it reportedly involved numerous semi-trucks that smashed into each other on the road side. Several of those trucks caught fire, and snow buildup in the area made it difficult for firefighters to gain access to the scene of the accident.

The interstate is still closed in both directions between exits 107 and 119, according to a Pennsylvania Patch news site. Authorities said the “clean up is about half done” on Tuesday morning, and are still removing wrecked vehicles as of this report.

Injured victims were taken to four nearby hospitals by ambulance, while others with lesser injuries were able to walk away from the crash. Those individuals were taken to safety by Schuylkill Transportation Service buses to a nearby Wegmans Distribution Centre where a triage station was established. That area also served as reunification centre for friends and family.

Drivers involved in the crash who managed to walk away spoke with ABC16 about their experience.

“All of a sudden, it was just noise – car hitting car, truck, explosion. Something blew up back there with that big fire. It was just terrible, unbelievable,” Bob Kenney, one of the drivers, said.

Francisco Diaz, another driver, said he “veered to the left, and I went into the woods.”

“Luckily, I didn’t hit anybody, but I hit a tree. My truck is right in front of the fire,” he said.

He recalled finding glass from his vehicle on his neck and in his boots.

One couple, Candy and David Gerken, were on their way home to Watertown, New York, when the crash completely disrupted their vision.

“All of a sudden, all I saw was a wall of trucks sideways,” Ms Gerken said. “We got hit from that side, banged over there, pushed over there, and ended up in a ditch and got hit again.”

