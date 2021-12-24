Search and rescue team look for own missing dog which ‘vanished’ during walk

The owner of a trained search and rescue (SAR) dog is appealing for information after the animal went missing while out on a walk near Norwich.

Ian Danks, a 42-year-old RAF engineer, was walking Juno with his family in Fritton Wood on 21 December at around 10am when she darted ahead.

The five-and-half-year-old German short-haired pointer then entered an area of the woods Mr Dank said was thick with tall reeds before “vanishing”.

He and his family desperately searched the woods for hours but could find no sign of the dog.

Mr Danks, a serving warrant officer in armament engineering flight at RAF Honington, has also been a volunteer at Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue (NorLSAR) since 2015.

He initially got Juno as a pet but later trained her as a SAR dog.

They both passed NorLSAR’s dog and handler assessment in 2019.

During the search, Mr Danks and his family enlisted the help of passers-by in the woods to join in but there “was not a single sighting” of the dog – a German short-haired pointer.

They also got help from neighbouring search and rescue teams in Kent and Suffolk, who used drones and thermal imaging technology to try to find the dog.

But following a search operation of around 50 hours, there is still no sign of Juno.

Mr Banks, who has not ruled out theft, said he and his family desperately want to get their pet dog home in time for Christmas.

He told The Independent: “We would urge anyone who thinks they might have seen Juno to get in touch as soon as possible.

“She is a beloved member of the family and it would be such a good present to get her home in time for Christmas, or at least to know she is safe.”

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Juno or has any information about her whereabouts can contact NorLSAR here.

