A search and rescue dog has been found safe and sound after going missing for almost a week in a wooded area outside Norwich.

Juno a search dog with Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, disappeared on Tuesday, December 21, while on a training exercise in Fritton Wood, near St Olaves on the Norfolk Broads.

A large-scale search and social media appeal was quickly launched, with 65 searchers and 20 support members from a number of search and rescue teams lending their services, including personnel from Kent Buckinghamshire and Cambridgeshire.

The female German Shorthaired Pointer was eventually spotted by a drone team on Monday morning close to where she was last seen.

After quickly being reunited with her handler and team, Juno was taken to a vet to be checked over.

Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue said in a statement on Facebook: “We are pleased to announce that she is in great spirits and has been checked over. Her paws are slightly sore but she is now on her way back home.

“We would like to thank all those who shared the post, over 7,500 shares and (it) reached over 500,000 people.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Search and rescue dog Juno found safe after going missing for six days