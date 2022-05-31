Seann Walsh reflects on impact of kiss with Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones: ‘Horrific’

Seann Walsh has spoken about the aftermath of his kiss with Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones.

The comedian was spotted kissing the professional dancer outside a pub in 2018, while taking part in the popular reality TV show.

At the time, he was in a relationship with actor Rebecca Humphries, while Jones was married to fellow Strictly professional Neil Jones.

During a conversation on the forthcoming show Backstage With Katherine Ryan, Walsh spoke about how he realised his actions in that moment would go on to affect the lives of others.

“What you are thinking about is: ‘What have you done to someone?’” he said, via Mail Online.

“It’s one thing doing that privately and I don’t judge anyone, because everyone’s got their own backstory, lives or whatever.

“It was horrific. It was crazy.”

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones

Walsh also shared that he is unable to watch the popular dance series after his experience, saying it “messes my head up”.

He explained: “I have such amazing memories of being on that show and then the repercussions of that kiss, it was crazy… I’m just a comic.”

The comedian has previously spoken about the negative impact the kiss had on his professional ambitions. On a 2021 episode of podcast Take Flight, he said that his life had “changed forever” as a result.

“I was a very dream-like young man – I would dream of doing the Apollo, my sitcom,” he told host Mark Whittle.

“Then it was suddenly the first time I was living without hope.”

Backstage with Katherine Ryan starts on 9 June on Amazon Prime Video.

