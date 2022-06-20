Sea of luggage piles up at Heathrow airport amid baggage handling meltdown

Footage from a Heathrow passenger shows a huge pile-up of suitcases at baggage claim on the same day the airport asked airlines to cancel 10 per cent of their flights.

Heathrow faces a backlog of luggage after days of chaos, in which a sea of suitcases piled up, leaving many people to travel without their belongings.

For those arriving in London over the weekend, problems with the baggage system left hundreds waiting for around three hours to retrieve their luggage, with no explanation from staff.

